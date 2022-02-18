LAKEVILLE — Ted J. Erickson, age 73 of Lakeville, MN and formerly of Faribault, MN passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
Teddy James, the son of James and Edith (Durkee) Erickson was born on July 11, 1948 in Morris, MN. He attended Starbuck High School and graduated with the class of 1966. Following high school Ted attended UMD for his undergraduate degree and continued his schooling at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry graduating with honors in 1972. During his schooling Ted enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served at Camp Pendleton, CA. While in the Navy Ted purchased the practice of Dr. Wayne Pickell and upon his honorable discharge came to Faribault to begin his practice along with his partner Steve Springmeyer. Over the years their practice grew and with that they built the Southern Heights Dental Clinic in which they served Faribault and surrounding communities for many years. Because their business continued to grow, in 2006 they along with other partners opened the doors on the Crossroads Professional Building where they practice to this day. Ted loved his work and enjoyed going to work every day. Over the years he would form many friendships with his clients and enjoyed visiting with them whenever they would see each other.
Ted was married to Kathleen Rollie and she passed away unexpectedly early in their marriage. On January 8, 1977 he was united in marriage to Jameen Jasinski at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Ted loved to entertain and host others at their home. Ted and Jamie loved to travel and traveled all over the world. He enjoyed going out for nice dinners, playing bridge with friends, golfing with his golf group and was an avid news follower. Family was very important to Ted and he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Jamie Erickson of Lakeville, MN; by his children, Andrew Erickson of San Francisco, CA and Elizabeth (Andrew) Burke of Rockville, MD and their children, Carson and Isabelle; by his siblings, Charles (Karla) Erickson of Ramsey, MN, Patricia Anderson of Bloomington, MN and Gail (Tom) Elbe of Mountain, WI and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen Erickson, parents, James and Edith Erickson and by his father and mother-in-law, Jerry and JoAnne Jasinski.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Kevin Finnegan officiating.
Memorial visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers that memorials be directed to the charity of the donor's choice in memory of Ted.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.