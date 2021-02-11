Robert E. Carlson

FARIBAULT — Robert Carlson, age 85, of Faribault, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at his home.
Memorial services will be held at First Baptist Church, Faribault on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. with the Reverend Jared Matthew, officiating and will be live streamed at firstbaptistfaribault.org. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Robert Eugene, the son of Harold E. and Willetta (Sievers) Carlson was born on May 13, 1935 in Faribault. Bob graduated from Faribault High School in 1953. On June 13, 1959, he was united in marriage to Charlotte Drewitz in Faribault. Bob worked for McQuay's in their maintenance department, he retired in 1997. Bob enjoyed working on cars and traveling.
Survivors include his son, Tim (and Lynette) Carlson of Duluth. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Willetta; wife, Char in 2017 and brother, John R. (and Charlotte).
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information, guest book and service recording.