FARIBAULT — Patricia J. "Pat" Kuhlman, age 86 of Faribault, MN passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN.
Patricia Jenene, the daughter of William and Beatrice (Simpson) Dwyer was born on April 5, 1935, in Faribault. She attended Faribault High School and graduated with the class of 1952. On September 7, 1953, she was united in marriage to Harvey Kuhlman at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Faribault. They lived for many years in Medford and most recently have been living in Faribault. Pat worked for many years as a medical secretary at the Faribault Regional Center. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her hobbies include music, sewing, knitting, quilting and doll making. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters at Christ the King Catholic Church in Medford and the Red Hats Society. Pat and Harvey recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary with their family.
She is survived by her husband, Harvey Kuhlman of Faribault; by her children, Kathy (Don) Koop of Kenosha, WI, Mike (Laurane) Kuhlman of Menomonie, WI, Tim (Joan) Kuhlman of Medford, MN, Jeff (Evie) Paukert of Fox Island, WA, Dan (Donna) Kuhlman of Rochester, MN, Scott (Ann) Paukert of Zumbrota, MN, Kris (Bob) Latcham of Paynesville, MN and Kyle (Rika) Kuhlman of West Des Moines, IA; by 18 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Walsh.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Medford with Fr. James Starasinich officiating. Interment will be held at the Resurrection Cemetery, Medford.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday for one hour prior to services.
