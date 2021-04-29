FARIBAULT — Harold Charles Schneider, age 90, of Faribault died on April 26, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. with The Reverend Dr. Dana Houck, officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Rice County Central Veteran's Association.
A memorial visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home for one hour prior to the service.
Harold Charles, the son of Louis and Dorothy (Habein) Schneider was born on September 15, 1930, in Morristown. He served in the U. S. Army. On June 6, 1953 he married the love of his life, Carole Wunderlich. They were married for 67 years. Harold was formerly employed by Nutting Truck and Caster Company and The Cheese Caves both of Faribault. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, downhill skiing, swimming, completing crossword puzzles, listening to classic country music and playing cards. Later in life he enjoyed exercising at Silver Sneakers.
He was a soft spoken man with an underlying sense of humor and a strong belief in God attending Hope United Methodist Church. He represented family, faith and unconditional love. He was an amazing dad and grandpa to many.
He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by Melody (and Loel) Hayden, Michael Schneider (and special friend, Deb Cagle), Marshall (and Renee) Schneider, Merry (and Michael) Kline; 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a large extended family and many friends.
He is survived by siblings Marion Broughten, Eugene Schneider (Betty), Leslie Schneider (Delores), Ethel Condon, Robert (Mick) Schneider, Sue Smothers (Tom) and James Schneider (Cindy).
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carole who passed away January 17, 2021; daughter, Dawn Schneider and daughter in law, Mary Beth Schneider.
