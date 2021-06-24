FARIBAULT — Ricardo "Rick" Ramon, age 51, of Faribault, died on June 23, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester, St. Mary's Campus.
A Celebration of Rick's life will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on July 3, 2021, at 3:30 p.m.
Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on July 3, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Rick was born on August 28, 1969, in Laredo, TX, the son of Jose M. Ramon and Graciela Delao. He was employed by Viracon of Owatonna for 11 years, and previously by The Turkey Store and IFP, both of Faribault. Rick enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Rick is survived by his significant other, Kris Peterson; one daughter, Anallee Ramon; stepson, Chaz Peterson; his father, Jose Ramon; ten siblings, Jose Ramon, Jr., Anthony (and Carmen) Ramon, Grizelda Ramon, Hilario (and Melissa) Ramon, Roberto (and Josie) Ramon, Horacio (and Odessa) Ramon, Josefina (and Cassandra) Ramon, Reynaldo Ramon, Elizabeth Ramon and Adriana Ramon; nieces and nephews; parents in law, Marilyn and Henry Peterson; a special friend, Noemi (and Valdeo) Martinez; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and one nephew.
