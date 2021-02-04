Bill Rogers Ostrom

FARIBAULT — Bill Ostrom of Milestone Senior Living Center of Faribault passed away peacefully at District One Hospital on January 25, 2021 from COVID-19 complications.
Bill was born to Merlin and Velma Ostrom on August 3, 1927 in Minneapolis, Mn. He attended Barron, WI. grade and high school, graduating in 1945. While in high school, he met the love of his life, Deloris Lindstrom, marring on June 12,1948 in Barron, before moving to Faribault for the next 53 years.
He went on to secure licenses in the Real Estate and Insurance business for the next 41 years known as the
Ostrom Agency, also making the business a 2nd generation ownership for the Ostrom family. He was involved in many organizations over a long period of time, and so proud to be a Osman Shriner to serve the kids.
Bill was very active with the Faribault Golf and Country Club, being an avid golfer for 75yrs, serving as a past president, and managing to get 4 holes in one (wow, what club was he using). Later in life, he enjoyed a round of golf from the cart, while his son-in-law and 3 grandsons would listen to "Bills advice".
If not golfing, he was flying his Beechcraft Bonanza, logging in a total of 2400 hours, including instrument rating time, and making loud noise over his home to let Dode know he is now leaving and returning from an all-day business trip with his daughter.
He enjoyed watching and following the MN Vikings, MN Gophers, and all PGA golfing events, making a
trip to see the Masters played in Georgia, putting the icing on the cake to top off his own long
golfing career.
Bill served in the US Navy during World War II, and the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
Bill was his happiest when all the family was together for family events and holidays. He deeply loved
all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren so very much, as he did with all other family members.
He will greatly be missed by all, and he will be in our hearts forever.
Bill is survived by his daughter Jan (Lennard) Carlson of Kasson, daughter-in-law Joanne Ostrom of
Faribault, 3 grandsons, Chris (Jeannine) of Woodbury, Matthew (Missy) of Savage, and Patrick
(Cristen) of Mendota Heights, 7 great grandchildren, Isabelle, Emma, Olivia, MacKenzie, Maddie, Ellie,
and Benjamin. Sister-in-law Marge Jensen of Salt City, UT and brother-in-law, Donald (Sharon) Lindstrom of Tempe, AZ
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deloris Ostrom, his parents, Merlin and Velma Ostrom, grandparents, Lee and Vivian Davis, son, William Ostrom, and cousin, Jack Rodgers.
The family would like to extend their great appreciation to Milestone and Moments Hospice through
this difficult time. You are all the best!
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family military service in the fall, with burial
at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN., where he and Dode will be joining each other.
Please send cards and memorials to:
Parker Kohl Funeral Home
1725 Lyndale Ave. North
Faribault, Mn. 55021
c/o Bill Ostrom
One last time dad, over and out N5633S. Always, all of our love. May you now rest in peace with mom.
For online condolences and further information, please visit www.ParkerKohlFuneralHome.com