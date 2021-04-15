APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Sandra "Sandy" Bish, age 76, of Apache Junction, AZ, passed away February 25, 2021 following a brief illness.
Sandra Kathryne was born on February 23, 1945 in Detroit, MI to Henry and Eva Marie (Sobrak) Trahan. She graduated from Bloomington High School with the class of 1963. Sandy worked as a claims examiner for Blue Cross Blue Shield in Eagan, MN for 22 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gatherings with her friends, and walks with her dog, Chimi.
She is survived by her daughter, Colleen Houghtby of Austin, MN; son-in-law, Craig Malkow of Hayward, WI; five grandchildren, Casey Houghtby, Dallas Akre, Jordan Thomas, Cassie Booth, and Chase Malkow; four great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Marie; and her daughter, Kelly Malkow.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, you may watch the live-stream of the funeral through a link on Sandy's obituary page.
For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com