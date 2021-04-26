FARIBAULT — Mary Bernice Knutson, age 76, formerly of Faribault, died January 17, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic - St. Mary's Campus, Rochester.
A celebration of life will be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Interment will take place at Lakeside Cemetery in Cumberland, Wisconsin.
Mary Bernice, the daughter of Lawrence M. and Bernice F. (Degner) Knutson was born on September 14, 1944 in Hancock, Michigan. At a young age, Mary moved with her family to Faribault where her dad taught for the Faribault Public Schools as a math and science teacher and her mom later worked for the Buckham Memorial Library. She graduated with the class of 1963. Mary continued her education at the Lutheran Bible Institute, Minneapolis. After graduating from LBI, she attended nursing school at South Central College, Faribault. Immediately after graduating, Mary worked for Abbott Northwestern as an LPN. Due to medical reasons, Mary retired in 1998. Mary then moved to a nursing home, which she really enjoyed. She loved having a nursing background while living in a nursing home, she felt she was able to connect with and understand the staff on a special level. Her faith was very important to her. Mary was always sure to have a home church including Bethesda in Minneapolis. In her youth she enjoyed attending Bible camps and later she enjoyed sharing her faith with others as a volunteer. Gardening and photography were some of her favorite hobbies. Mary loved to travel. Some of her favorite trips were when she visited her brother, Mike and his family when they lived in Montana and going to Japan. Blessed be her memory.
Survivors include her brother, Mike (and Jeannette Miljies) Knutson of Utica; nephew, Kenneth Knutson; nephew, Ronald Miljies; niece, Laurie McKechnie; other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Bernice and sister, Margaret Knutson in 2014.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.