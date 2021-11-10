FARIBAULT — Gene W. Marti, age 82, of Faribault, died on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at home.
Gene was born September 2, 1939, in Rochester, MN to Clinton and Carol (Southworth) Marti. He attended school in Rochester, MN and went on to Beloit College, WI and graduated in 1961 with a degree in business administration. He excelled as a wrestler in high school and later at Beloit College. Shortly after graduation he went on to serve in the US Army from 1963 to 1965 in Germany.
Gene married Kathryn Anderson and had two children. They were later divorced. Gene married Wendy (Carlson) Thielbar on 8/27/94 after 16 years of being together.
Gene lived life to the fullest. He traded in being a bank examiner early on in his career to become an entrepreneur and run a boarding, grooming and breeding establishment. He loved hunting and was an avid sportsman with his well-known Cannonball English Setters which he bred for almost 30 years. He traversed many hunting preserves and farmland and was known to walk for miles in a day and would often out walk his hunting partners.
Gene loved history, geography, travel, hunting and a Jim Beam at the end of the day. He didn't shy away from a spirited discussion. His kids and grandkids were quizzed often on geography and history, and all remember (or were told about) the map on the wall in the dining room or the many atlases he had at the house. Gene and Wendy travelled to many states pulling their various campers and saw the majestic beauty of all the National Parks in Utah, many in the surrounding states and five in Canada.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jim and John Marti. He is survived by his partner and wife of 42 years, Wendy Marti, his children Elsa (and Ryan) Nechas; Jacob (and Jill Thole) Marti; stepchildren, Shannon (and Jessie Bettenburg) Thielbar; and Jennifer (Thielbar) Nelson and her partner Robert Thrash. He is also survived by his sister Linda (and Dr. Aiden) Ferry of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren Gavin and Gweneth Nechas; Talia and Sam Thielbar; Gabriella and Teague Nelson; Chase and Brooke Thole, many nieces and nephews. A very special shout out to friend Dorothy DeJong.
Memorial services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. with memorial visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the River Bend Nature Center or the Parkinson's Foundation.
