FARIBAULT — Maxine C. Voegele, age 82 of Faribault, MN passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Owatonna Hospital.
Maxine Carol, the daughter of Henry and Olive (Hendrickson) Ozmun was born on July 24, 1939 in Northfield, MN. On December 9, 1972 she was united in marriage to Richard Voegele at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Faribault. Dick preceded her in death on March 23, 2003. Maxine worked for many years in food service for the Faribault School District, primarily at McKinley and Lincoln Elementary Schools. Maxine loved going to Yogi Bear Campground in Warrens, WI. She enjoyed bringing all her family there and especially enjoyed riding around the campground in her Viking golf cart! Maxine enjoyed watching her TV shows and the Golden Girls would always be on. She also enjoyed baking, her flowers, playing bingo and spending time with all of her family.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Vicki) Benton, Sherri (Kenneth) Pavek, Kim (Phil) Brooks, Connie (Robert) Springer, Brenda (Kevin) Coon and Richard (Jennifer) Voegele, all of Faribault; by 18 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren; by her siblings, Roger Ozmun of LeSueur, MN, Jean Hagenbrock of Wisconsin, Charlotte Teske, and Chuck Ozmun, all of Faribault; by her brother-in-law, Stan Babcock of Faribault; by her sisters-in-law, Linda Ozmun and Teresa Ozmun both of Faribault and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Jeremy Malecha, great grandson, Blake McCarty, four sisters, Arlene Ozmun, Marlys Ozmun, Marcelle Babcock and Irene Ozmun and by two brothers, Duane Ozmun and Robert Ozmun.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault with Rev. Carrie Chatelaine, officiating. Interment will be held at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m.at the funeral home. For those unable to attend you may watch the livestream of the service through a link on Maxine's obituary page.
Maxine's family requests that those present for the visitation and funeral to please wear a mask.
