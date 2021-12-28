Maxine C. Voegele

Weather Alert

...ANOTHER WINTER SYSTEM TODAY... .Snow will develop across Minnesota mid to late morning and push into Wisconsin during the afternoon. Totals are expected to range from 3 to 5 inches in central Minnesota, with up to 2 inches across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The snow could turn to freezing drizzle for a time before ending Tuesday evening across east central and southeast Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Minor ice accumulations are also possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect north of I-94 in western Wisconsin and central Minnesota, and east of I-35 in southern Minnesota. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&