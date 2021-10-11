FARIBAULT — Bryan "Cuff" Pofahl, age 67, of Faribault, MN passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at his home after an extended illness.
Bryan Jerome, son of Milton and Lois (French) Pofahl, was born on December 13, 1953 in Northfield, MN. As a child he enjoyed spending time alongside his father working at their family-owned Red Dog Saloon and Chandelier Room. His father's death, when Bryan was thirteen years old, led him to become "the man of the house" gaining independence and self-reliance that he prided himself on throughout his life.
He played basketball and participated in student government, graduating from Faribault High School in 1972. After high school he worked as a mechanic at Dietz Phillips 66 and married Deborah Berge. In 1978 he began work at McQuay where he remained for more than 30 years. He was a proud and active member of Sheet Metal Workers International Local #480.
Bryan drew great pleasure from socializing and participating in local establishments including softball, pool, and dart leagues. He had a memorable voice that was sometimes heard on the radio and often heard at Boxers Bar and Grill, even for a stint as a gameshow host. Staying knowledgeable was important to him; he was an avid newspaper reader and not afraid to share his thoughts and ideas with elected officials. Having a generous nature, he would frequently support local causes with donations as "the Pebble Beach hat guy". He was happy to have his first grandson and planned a visit to Como Zoo for his birthday.
Bryan is survived by his children Corey (Molly Olson) Pofahl of Faribault and Caseye (Tom) Murphy of Dundas, grandson Edward Murphy, former-wife Deb (Mike) Kelly, and numerous friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Barbara and Bruce.
A private family burial will take place at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault. Friends are encouraged to raise a glass in his memory: "Be Well, Be Safe, Be Good!"
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.