A benefit for Yvonne “Bonnie" Jeno of Faribault is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept 15 at the American Legion.
After a routine checkup, Jeno was diagnosed with lung cancer. Doctors removed one of her lungs and she is unable to return to work while she receives treatment and recovers. All proceeds from the benefit will go toward Jeno's medical cost and lost income.
A spaghetti feed is planned with a huge bake sale and silent auction. The spaghetti feed will be $8 for adults, $5 for kids 12 under.
A corn hole/bean bag tournament starts at noon. Registration starts at 11 a.m. Teams can sign up for $20. The top three teams are awarded prizes.
Donations can be made at the State Bank of Faribault, c/o Yvonne Jeno Cancer Benefit. 428 Central Ave. N, Faribault MN 55021.
Anyone interested in helping at the event or donating to the silent auction should contact Robin at rstreborr@gmail.com or call 507-461-3067.