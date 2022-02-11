FARIBAULT — Kathleen A. "Kathie" Johnson, age 77 of Faribault, MN passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at her home following an extended illness, surrounded by her family.
Kathleen Adelaide, the daughter of Theodore and Eleanore (Carpenter) Savoie was born on January 3, 1945, in Faribault. She attended Faribault High School and graduated with the class of 1963. On July 3, 1963, she was united in marriage to Michael Johnson at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Faribault. Kathie began her working career in high school at the restaurant in the Faribault Hotel. This would later lead her to serve at the Lavender Inn for over 20 years. It suited her charismatic personality, caretaking heart, and produced lifelong friendships with the self-identified "Lavender Inn Girls." Later Kathie would work at Sheldahl in Northfield and Mercury Minnesota. Playing, watching, and coaching softball was an enormous passion in Kathie's life. A highlight of her softball career was organizing a co-ed team where she played with her adult children and daughter-in-law. Kathie and Mike enjoyed many trips to Duluth together and long drives along the Mississippi River. They also enjoyed spending time fishing at the Pineur cabin in Northern Minnesota. In retirement they traveled extensively, going on several cruises in the Caribbean and visiting Alaska, Hawaii, Europe, and Cuba.
Kathie was a dedicated mother and wife first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. Kathie's life was a living example of "treating everyone with kindness." Kathie was known for her beautiful smile, her sparkly blue eyes, big hugs, and her sense of humor. She loved to love on everyone and would dish out hugs upon first meetings, often proclaiming, "I'm a hugger!" She had a vivacious and sparkling personality and always made people around her laugh. She just loved life! Kathie loved spending time and building memories with all her family, her in-laws, and especially enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews at their sporting events and different activities. Most notably, Kathie took great joy in celebrating her winning percentage playing Euchre.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Michael Johnson of Faribault; by her children, Jackie Johnson and Jeff (Angela) Johnson; by her grandchildren, Jackie, Alex, and Frankie Johnson; by her siblings, Rose (Dave) Moravec, Ted Savoie Jr., Linda (Mark) Vigesaa, Shirley (Brian) Trotter and Diane (Mike) Benjamin; by her sisters-in-law, Carol Savoie, Sue Savoie, Judy Johnson, and Lucy Johnson; by her brother-in-law, Richard Lloyd and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, by her father and mother-in-law, Holger and Irene Johnson, brothers, Gerald, Roland, Gordon (Judy), Stanley, Daniel and Roger Savoie, sisters, Connie (Dennis) Spicer, Dee Dee Klaras, sister-in-law, Vickie Savoie and brothers-in-law, Milo, Dennis, and Kenny Johnson.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault with the Rev. Henry Doyle officiating. Interment will be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday morning for one hour prior to services.
