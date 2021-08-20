Bonnie Jean Reineke

FARIBAULT — Bonnie J. Reineke, age 81, of Faribault, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, with her family Cindy and Gary and family friend, Kim at her side.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault with Reverend Paul Rieger, officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. and also for one hour prior to the service at church on Friday.
Bonnie Jean, the daughter of Harold and Ruth (Cross) Spitzack, was born on July 12, 1940, in Faribault. She attended Faribault schools, worked many places and retired from Faribault Woolen Mills. Bonnie was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Bonnie married Roland F. Savoie in 1955, and together they had two children, Cindy and Gary. They were later divorced. On September 6, 1997, Bonnie married the love of her life Robert W. Reineke, he preceded her in death on February 18, 2021. Bonnie and Bob enjoyed camping, fishing, bluegrass concerts, trips to the casinos and just being together - you rarely saw one without the other.
She is survived by her children, Cindy (and Mark) Swaim of Berkeley Springs, WV and Gary Savoie of Faribault; her stepchildren, Scott Reineke of Lonsdale, Shelly (and Rick) Ozmun of Northfield and Shane Reineke of Northfield; grandchildren; and many great grandchildren; one brother, Harold "Sarge" (and Zada) Spitzack of Faribault.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Ruth Spitzack.
