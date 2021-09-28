WATERVILLE — ROSE MARIE MARISKA, age 95 of Waterville died on Monday, September 27, 2021 at The Estates of Delano.
Born on March 6, 1926 in Kilkenny, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Elmer and Matilda (Pittman) Stangler. Rosie attended a one room schoolhouse in Kilkenny and later Waterville High School through grade 9 at which time she was needed to help on the farm. She married Norbert Mariska on August 9, 1944 at St. Canice Catholic Church in Kilkenny. Over the years Rosie worked for her brother, Elmer Stangler Jr.'s carpet store, at the Faribault Canning Factory, and Roger's Bar in Waterville. She also spent 24 years as a Tupperware dealer and manager. Rosie enjoyed mowing her lawn and working on the farm. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville.
She is survived by five children, Judy (Larry) Hagen of Waseca, Sue (Dave) Mariska of Waterville, Tom (Patricia) Mariska of Waterville, Kathie (Dean) Stuempert/Strehlau of Mahtomedi, and Connie Hiller of Bemidji; daughter-in-law, Maureen Mariska of Waseca; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and one great great grandson. She is also survived by sister-in-law, LaVonne Stangler of Waterville and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jerry Mariska; one son-in-law, Howard Stuempert; four brothers, Gerald (Bernice) Stangler and his special friend Ella Jahn, William (Shirley) Stangler, Elmer Stangler Jr., and James (Rita) Stangler; two nieces, Linda and LuAnn; and nephew, Rocky Stangler.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 2-5 PM at Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waterville. Visitation will continue on Monday, one hour before services at the church.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville with Fr. John Powers officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waterville.