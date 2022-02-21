Albert James Ennis

...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
OVERNIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region through Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall amounts will be
found along an east to west line across central Minnesota into
northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a line from Madison
to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this region are
likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally higher
amounts possible. After a break through this evening, additional
snow will develop overnight and Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings
are in effect for this area through Tuesday afternoon.
A broad swath of snow will develop later tonight and persist
through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern
Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening.
Most locations will see 4 to 6 inches of snow tonight through
Tuesday. There is a chance for freezing drizzle to develop across
far southern Minnesota this evening before the snow commences.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the remaining
counties through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of
15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east
central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
FARIBAULT — Albert J. Ennis, age 78, of Faribault, MN passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Ivy Hill Senior Care.
Albert James, the son of Glenn and Lucille (Williams) Ennis, was born on October 16, 1943 in Faribault. Albert grew up in Faribault and assisted with the care of his family. He worked as a painter and spent many years doing commercial painting. He would spend some summers in California painting. He married Joyce Sommer in 1965 and they later divorced. Albert enlisted in the United States Army in 1976. He later married Conie Krause and they later divorced. He also worked as a cook for the Faribault prison. While he wasn't working, Albert enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, biking and camping. He also enjoyed spending time with his coffee crew and with his family.
Albert is survived by his children, Jodi (Tom) Rudnick, Lonny Ennis, Cindy (Kary) Taylor, Beth (Mike) Sprecher, and Jamie Ennis; 15 granchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorraine Hinds, Mavis Chambers, and Daryth (Don) Seabold; brothers, Gerald (Ann) Ennis, Bob Ennis, and Bill Ennis; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Earl Ennis, Leroy Ennis, and Stanley Ennis; and sister, Gert Tonjum.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour in Faribault, with the Very Rev. James Zotalis, Dean of the Cathedral, officiating. Interment will follow at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at church.