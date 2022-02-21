Albert James Ennis

FARIBAULT — Albert J. Ennis, age 78, of Faribault, MN passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Ivy Hill Senior Care.

Albert James, the son of Glenn and Lucille (Williams) Ennis, was born on October 16, 1943 in Faribault. Albert grew up in Faribault and assisted with the care of his family. He worked as a painter and spent many years doing commercial painting. He would spend some summers in California painting. He married Joyce Sommer in 1965 and they later divorced. Albert enlisted in the United States Army in 1976. He later married Conie Krause and they later divorced. He also worked as a cook for the Faribault prison. While he wasn't working, Albert enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, biking and camping. He also enjoyed spending time with his coffee crew and with his family.

Albert is survived by his children, Jodi (Tom) Rudnick, Lonny Ennis, Cindy (Kary) Taylor, Beth (Mike) Sprecher, and Jamie Ennis; 15 granchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorraine Hinds, Mavis Chambers, and Daryth (Don) Seabold; brothers, Gerald (Ann) Ennis, Bob Ennis, and Bill Ennis; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Earl Ennis, Leroy Ennis, and Stanley Ennis; and sister, Gert Tonjum.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour in Faribault, with the Very Rev. James Zotalis, Dean of the Cathedral, officiating. Interment will follow at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at church.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.

