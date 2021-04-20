LE CENTER — Velma Ruth Wickert, formerly of Fairmont, MN died peacefully Friday, April 9, 2021 at Carriage House Senior Living in Le Center.
Velma was born on May 26, 1932 to Bruce and Mary (Moore) Peck in Fairmont. She grew up on the family farm near Granada, MN. In her youth, Velma competed in area talent contests and was known for her flawless soprano voice. At age 19, she was united in marriage to Stillman Wickert.
Velma and Stillman went on to have five children and later divorced in 1968. Over the years Velma was employed at the Gilbert Hotel, the chiropractic office of Dean Gardner and as a Nursing Assistant at the Fairmont Community Hospital. She was a good homemaker, had a passion for decorating and loved family gatherings.
She is survived by her children, Shelley Nelson of Ohio, Jon Wickert of Fairmont, Julie (and Del) Spronk of Faribault, Mark Wickert of Faribault, Melanie (and Darren) Hagen of Medford, and many grandchildren.