PINE ISLAND — Jean Ann Finstuen, 75, of Pine Island, died on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus. She was born in Faribault on February 8, 1946, to Wilfrid and Jessie (Beucler) Caron. She attended Faribault High School. On June 3, 1977, Jean was united in marriage to Lorrie Finstuen. The two made their home in Pine Island. She worked at the Rochester State Hospital, Zumbrota Nursing Home, Pine Haven Care Center, and Samaritan Bethany as a trained medication aide, certified nursing assistant, and physical therapy assistant. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching birds, reading romance novels, and watching Hallmark movies. Over the years, Jean cherished her special puppies, including Charlie, Tiny, Pepper, Daffy, and Peanut.
She is survived by her loving husband, Lorrie; daughter, Dawn (Rick) Anderson; son, Thomas (Angie) Finstuen; step-son, James (Danniell) Finstuen; seven grandchildren, Alex (Samantha), William (Elizabeth), Brandon (Clara), Mercedes, Broc, Lauren, and Jack; four great-grandchildren, Claire, Ezra, Nia, and Royalty; three sisters, Theresa (Lyle) Hoaglund, Kathy (Butch) Schwartz, and Debbie Olson; two brothers, Joe (Georgie) Caron and Duane Caron; sister-in-law, Delores Caron; brother-in-law, Larry Borst; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfrid and Jessie; two brothers, Roland (Pat) Caron and George Caron; one sister, Janice Borst; one brother-in-law, John Olson; step-son, Brent Finstuen; and her first husband, Ken Gunderson.
A private family graveside service will take place at the Pine Island Cemetery. A celebration of Jean's life will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the VFW Post 5727 Stary-Yerka in Zumbrota. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.