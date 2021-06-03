FARIBAULT — Joseph Emery Kabes, age 94, died on May 27, 2021 at The Emeralds Nursing Home in Faribault.
Joe was born May 2, 1927, in Waterville, MN to Joseph George and Esther Mable (Davison) Kabes. Joe grew up in Waterville and married Grace Esther Borgstahl on December 31, 1949. They had one son, John.
Joe worked as a trucker, a lumberjack, a heavy equipment operator and an auctioneer.
He married Ardis Darlene Schmidtke on December 21, 1962, and they lived in Morristown, MN for many years. They had no children. Joe and Ardis enjoyed fishing and snowmobiling.
Joe is survived by his son, John Lewis (Sandra) Kabes of Pleasant Lake, IN; one grandchild, Stephen Kabes of Andover, MN; and one great grandchild, Zachary Kabes of North Branch, MN. Other survivors include his niece and caregiver, Julie (Steve) Lippert of Faribault, as well as other relatives.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ardis, and his sister Lenore Gentz.
Arrangements are being made by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault. A brief graveside service is planned June 16, 2021 at 10:30 am at Riverside Cemetery, Morristown.
