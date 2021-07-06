Orin "Clet" Cletus Blegen

SLAYTON — Clet Blegen was born on March 2, 1933, in Decorah, Iowa to Merwyn and Nora Moen Blegen. The family later moved to Faribault, MN where Clet graduated from Faribault High School in 1951. He later attended Mankato State graduating in 1955 with a Teaching Degree. On Aug. 6, 1955, he and Dorothy LaCroix were married in Faribault. Following their marriage, they made their home in Byron, Kason, Benson, and Faribault, MN where Clet taught a variety of class as well as coached several different sports and served as a referee and umpire for both high school and college sports. They later moved to Red Wing, MN where Clet took a break from teaching and sold Fuller Brushes for a short time before returning to teaching and coaching this time in Slayton, MN. They moved to Alexandria, MN for a time before returning to Slayton. Clet retired in 1993. Throughout his long career he taught everything from Physical Education to Math and coached everything from wrestling to tennis.
Clet passed away at his home in Slayton on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the age of 88. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Slayton. While in Alexandria he served on the township board. Clet enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren participating in sports. He also enjoyed fishing, billiards, camping, traveling, hunting and watching the Minnesota Twins.
Survivors include his five children and their spouses, Jeff and Shari Blegen of Tracy, MN, Dan Blegen of Mankato, MN, Chris and Monica Blegen of Pemberton, MN, Sue Blegen of Marshall, MN, and Becky and Brad Reinsma of Slayton, MN, 12, grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, infant granddaughter, Tamera Blegen, brother, Oris Blegen and his wife, Arlene, and sister, Helen Askelson and her husband, Harlan.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Slayton, MN on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Jeffrey Williams officiating. The organist is Kathy Schwartz. The pallbearers are his grandchildren. Interment is at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery in Faribault, MN.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Totzke Funeral Home in Slayton from 4-7 p.m. and also one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday. To send condolences visit totzkefuneralhome.com