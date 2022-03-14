Gerald C. Luckow

FARIBAULT — Gerald Luckow, age 84, of Faribault died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault, on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Louie Floeder officiating. Interment will be at Warsaw Cemetery with military rites provided by Rice County Central Veterans. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on March 18th at 10 a.m. Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Gerald Charles, the son of William and Loretta (St. Martin) Luckow, was born on November 14th, 1937, at home in Faribault. Gerald was born and raised on 13th street in the poor, old North end of 1940's and 1950's Faribault. He grew up in a three-bedroom house with nine brothers and sisters. There was no indoor plumbing at home until the 1950's. Despite the difficult living conditions, the Luckow family was happy and very close growing up. Gerry often spoke of his childhood with a smile and a sparkle in his eye.
After graduating from Faribault High School in 1955 Gerald joined the U.S. Navy at 17 years old. He graduated from Basic Training in Great Lakes, Illinois and went to technical school in Norman, OK becoming an Aviation Machinist Mate. He then served in Memphis, TN, Glynco, GA and Jacksonville, FL before being honorably discharged in 1958. At the time of his discharge Gerald was a Master Inspector of three types of aircraft.
Gerald was united in marriage to Mary Louise Traxler on November 26th, 1966, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center. They lived in Faribault for 4 years before settling in Warsaw for the next 38 years.
Gerald prided himself on hard work. He worked for Sheldahl in Northfield, Kuntz Moving Company, Carlson Construction, P & W Construction, BH Heselton, and Kratochvil Construction. Later in life he worked for Bachman's in Lakeville, Jerome Foods and retired as a Tool and Die Setter at Genova Products of Faribault. He was an avid historian and expert on historic Faribault. Hobbies included gardening, hunting, fishing, Euchre, visiting with old friends, and spending time with his grandkids. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Pheasants Forever, and a proud member of the Laborers Union.
Survivors include his son, Mitchell (Allison) Luckow of Faribault; grandchildren, Nicholas, Delaney, Daphne, and Dottie Luckow; one sister, Marlys Kattenberg of Murrita, CA and one brother, Ronald Luckow of Faribault and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Mary Lou in November of 2020, and his stepson, Michael. By four brothers, William Jr., Stanley "Spencer", Brian "Pete", and Neil Luckow and three sisters, Audrey Schmidtke, Jeanette Fritz, and Marilyn Conklin. His smile and kind nature will be greatly missed.
