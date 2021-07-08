NEW PRAGUE — Together in heaven.
Betty (Elizabeth) was born November 19, 1937 in St. Paul. Died May 11, 2020 in New Prague at home on hospice.
Dave was born February 23, 1934 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Died July 3, 2021 in New Prague at home on hospice.
Married July 17, 1956. They raised 5 children together. Preceded in death by two daughters, Laura and Cat and one granddaughter Tia Bastyr. Survived by daughter, Denise (Geis) Moen husband, Ernest of Lydia; daughter, Joanne Geis of New Prague; son Bill Geis and wife Mindy of Omaha, NE; 30 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.
Services will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Shieldsville on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Shieldsville. Luncheon to follow.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information & guestbook.