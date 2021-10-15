FARIBAULT — Brett E. Hoover, age 49, of Faribault, died on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at his home in Faribault after a long battle with Guillain-Barré Syndrome.
Private family services will be held. Interment will be at North Grove Cemetery, rural Faribault.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home.
Brett Eric was born on September 14, 1972, to Craig and Muriel (Nelson) Hoover in Faribault. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1991. Brett married Jennifer Wiser in May of 2000 and she preceded him in death in 2017. Brett was previously employed at Duck Soup, Faribault Vacuum and Sewing Center, Unclaimed Freight Furniture, all in Faribault, and FurnitureMart in Medford. Brett loved his dogs and animals; he enjoyed restoring tractors, tractor shows, swap meets, fishing and cooking.
He is survived by his father, Craig Hoover; sister, Kari (and Alan) Bauer; uncles and aunts, Dr. Mark (and Martha) Hoover, Deanna (and Steve) Hovland, Brent (and Paula) Hoover, Melanie (and Dallas) Eldeen, Verone (and Ron) Sherman, Violet Nelson and Jean Moriarity Nelson; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Muriel; wife, Jennifer Wiser; paternal grandparents, Merton and Lucille Hoover; maternal grandparents, Albin and Faye Nelson and an uncle, Timothy Nelson.
