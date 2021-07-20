Elmo Robert Wisted

FARIBAULT — Elmo R. Wisted, age 92, of Faribault, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Milestone Senior Living, Faribault.
Funeral services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Faribault on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Jeff Sandgren officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault with military rites provided by Rice County Central Veterans Association.
Visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Elmo Robert, the son of Iver and Esther (Wendt) Wisted was born October 12, 1928, in Dunn Center, ND. He was one of ten children growing up in the depression of the 1930's. Determined to pursue educational opportunities, he served in the U.S. Army from 1946-1949, and under the GI bill, Elmo was the first of his family to become a college graduate, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy, in 1952, at NDSU in Fargo. Elmo married Mary Lou Christopherson on August 31, 1950, in Pelican Rapids, MN and they had 5 children. His early career was spent in Elgin, ND where he was sole pharmacist serving a large area. In 1965 he moved his family to Winona, MN, where he became a manager of a pharmacy and store. In 1981, after his last child graduated from high school, Elmo moved to Faribault, MN, retiring after another 25+ years of pharmacy service there. While working and raising a family with Mary Lou, he was also active with the Lions International, the Lutheran Church and he became a notable leader with the American Legion in Faribault, where he also served as the local Commander. Elmo was interested in all forms of nature, maintaining a collection of bird books and volunteering with the local Rice County bluebird enthusiasts. Elmo and Mary Lou made regular trips into the local nature preserves to check their bluebird houses, counting and reporting successful hatches and fledglings. Over the years, Elmo enjoyed hunting pheasants, grouse, and deer. He was a nature enthusiast. In Elmo's later years at Milestone Senior Living in Faribault, he was an active participant with their many social activities, completing and framing numerous 1000-piece puzzles and giving them away as gifts.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey (and Dr. Pamela McGrann) Wisted of Burnsville, Judith (and Jeff) Simons of Richfield, Beverly Hoenk of Winona, Barbara (and Stevan) Spencer of Owatonna and Eric (and Rebecca) Wisted of Winona; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; siblings, Evangeline Badger, Evelyn Delmore, Selma Tuenge and Norman (Arlene) Wisted; sisters in law, Sharon and Alice Wisted; other relatives and friends.
Elmo was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Lou in 2007; daughter in law, Anita Wisted; son in law, Dale Hoenk; siblings, Arland Wisted, Ivan Wisted, Norma (Benjamin) Sather, Kermit Wisted, Harmon (Irene) Wisted, Jack Delmore; and brother in law, Kenneth Badger.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.