FARIBAULT — Steven R. Temple, age 77 of Faribault, MN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 10, 2021, following an extended illness.
Steven Ralph, the son of Ralph and Luella (Squire) Temple was born on February 14, 1944 at their family home in Faribault. He attended Faribault High School and graduated with the class of 1962. Following high school he attended Dunwoody Institute and then attended Mankato State University, earning his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. On August 6, 1966 he was united in marriage to Audrey Tatge at St. John's United Church of Christ in Nerstrand, MN. After their marriage Steve worked for a year at the Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools. In 1968, Steve began a 31 year career as an Industrial Tech and Aviation Teacher at Faribault Senior High School, retiring in 1999. He loved being a teacher. In 1982 Steve founded Temple Concessions and was a vendor at county fairs and other celebrations for many years. Steve's faith was an important part of his life and he was a very active member of First English Lutheran Church, serving on the Church Council, as a Sunday School Teacher and Song Fellows. He also played on the church softball and volleyball teams. Steve enjoyed flying, fishing, beekeeping, restoring classic cars, dancing, coaching youth sports and building model airplanes. Family was also very important to Steve and he loved spending time with all of his family and especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the Faribault Pilots Association and the Ham Radio Club. With the Pilots Association, Steve enjoyed helping with the annual Tree of Hope toy drive and delivering toys to children that were in the hospital. Steve always appreciated the beauty of God's creation, especially living at the lake and enjoying the sunsets with Audrey.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Audrey Temple of Faribault; by his children, Troy (Linda) Temple and Tina (Bob) Erickson, both of Faribault; by his grandchildren, Renata Erickson (Seamus) of Owatonna, MN, Alexandra (Sam) Correll of Bloomington, MN, Samuel Temple (Faith), Joey Erickson, Eli Temple and Molly Erickson, all of Faribault; by his mother in law, Mildred Tatge; by sister and brother-in-laws, Diane (Jerry) Olson, Luverne (Judy) Tatge, Barb (Jim) Zahn, Mike (Debbie) Tatge, Bruce Tatge, Marvin (Mary) Tatge, Roxie (Steve) Deike, Becky Tatge, Randy (Leann) Tatge, Bev Temple and by many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors and by special caregiver, Maddy Robertson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Luella Temple, brother, Archie Temple, sister, Doris Temple, father-in-law, Earl Tatge, sister and brother-in-laws, Virginia and Richard Bengston and Carol and David Tousignant, by brothers-in-law, Ronnie Tatge and Cy Donkers and niece and nephew, Amy and Paul Zahn.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the First English Lutheran Church in Faribault with the Rev. Janet White, officiating. Interment will be held at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday for one hour prior to services.
For those attending the visitation or funeral the family requests that everyone wear a mask. Thank you for your understanding.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.