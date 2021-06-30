Daniel "Dan" Culhane Jr.

FARIBAULT — Daniel Joseph Culhane, age 74, of Faribault, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in December of 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine Culhane and father Daniel Culhane Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Camy, daughter, Jen, son-in-law, Bill, and grandchildren, Liam and Molly.
Dan's most treasured moments in life included being with his family and all of his beloved friends. Dan is a proud graduate of the Bethlehem Academy class of 1965. He graduated from Mankato State in 1970. He served for six years in the Army National Guard. Dan owned and operated Karp's Shoe Store in the early 1970's before following a career in construction including Healy Construction, Varley Construction and most recently for Met-Con Construction as a Project Manager/Estimator. Dan served on the school board at Immaculate Conception, was a member of the board for the Faribault Chamber of Commerce, and he worked on the Faribault City Planning Commission. Dan was a lector, usher, eucharistic minister at Immaculate Conception and Divine Mercy. Dan loved taking drives to Duluth with Camy. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren's activities and sporting events, and spending time playing golf with friends.
Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Louie Floeder officiating. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Faribault following the Mass.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior at the church.
Memorials can be made in Dan's honor to Homestead Hospice House of Owatonna, Bethlehem Academy, or Divine Mercy Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
