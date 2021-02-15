Ronald C. Ron Reineke

FARIBAULT — Ronald Colby Reineke, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather lost his battle with COVID at the age of 81 in Surprise, Arizona. Ronald was born on July 28th, 1939 in Faribault to Gordon and Dorothy (Colby) Reineke. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1957 and attended Mankato State College. Ron met Constance Louise Thielbar as a junior in high school through friends. They were married in September, 1960 and they just celebrated their Diamond 60th Wedding Anniversary.
Ron enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He finished his service in Syracuse, New York where their first-born son Jeffrey Gordon was born in 1962. His first job was with Federated Insurance in Owatonna where Scott Ronald was born in 1963. The Reineke family settled in Faribault in 1963 and two years later their only daughter Debra Kay was born in 1965. Three years later, in 1968, Ron went into business with his Father, Gordon Reineke. Together they created Reineke Real Estate. Shortly after, his last son Christopher Mark was born and their family was complete.
Ron's passion and success in the real estate business blossomed and he purchased the current office location on 4th street in Downtown Faribault. He worked tirelessly for many years with a great deal of accomplishment and created many successful partnerships along the way. Some of his local developments include Forest Park Estates, Brand Peony Addition, and Lakeview Estates. He was so proud when his children joined his business and continued to carry on the family legacy.
In 2002, Ron and Connie began splitting their time between Arizona and Minnesota. He was a huge MN sports fan (Skol Vikings! Go Gophers! Win Twins!), avid fisherman, and spent almost every summer Wednesday at his beloved Faribault Country Club, golfing and playing cards with his friends. Ron also enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, often sharing photos of sunsets at his home, tending to his prized rose bushes, and admiring his wife's flower gardens.
In his many achievements, his greatest was the pride and endless love he had for his family. Ron was a loving grandfather and great grandfather. He built his dream home on Cannon Lake in 1999 for his large family to gather and enjoy many summers, celebrations, and holidays. His Arizona home was also frequented by his family every year to escape Minnesota winters and enjoy spring breaks. Grandpa Ron also took great pride in supporting his grandchildren in their education and sporting activities, never missing a game, event, or graduation regardless of the city or state. He always blessed his family with encouragement, wisdom, and smackers! (kisses) and often expressed how proud he was to each and every grandchild.
Ron and Connie were globetrotters for a majority of their lives and were nowhere near slowing down. They often found themselves in Europe showing their friends and family around to their most beloved sites. Their most cherished trip was taking their 4 children and spouses on a cruise to Alaska in 2017, where they salmon fished, took a helicopter tour, whale watched, and (with Ron at the young age of 78) hiked a glacier.
Ronald leaves behind his wife Connie of 60 years and his children, Jeffrey (Robin) Reineke, their children Stacy (Barry), Nicole (Chris), Josh (Lisa); Scott (Katie) Reineke, their children Maeghen (Scott), Alexis (Sean), Colby (Shanna) and Nicole (Colton); Debra (Jeff) Salmonsen, their children Shelby (Brandon), Taylor (Owen) and Camryn; Christopher (Christi) Reineke, their children Justin and Jackson; 13.5 great grandchildren, Matt, Sam, Natalee, Fletcher, Brandon, Elsie, Reese, Isla, Penelope, Brooks, Hayes, Yuna, Lyla and Baby Boy due in July. He also leaves behind his sister Nola (Dave) Wagers of Arizona, brother-in-laws Roger Utpadel, David (Pauline) Thielbar, Doug (Linda) Thielbar, sister-in-law Kathy Fineday and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Dorothy (Colby) Reineke, father-in-law and mother-in-law Ronald and Alma, sister-in-law Sandy Utpadel, and brother-in-law Leslie Thielbar.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home with the Rev. Henry Doyle officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park with military honors. Ron's service will be livestreamed through a link found on his obituary page.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to services on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers that memorials be directed to Big Brothers Big Sisters or to organizations in the Faribault community in memory of Ron.
For online tributes or further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.