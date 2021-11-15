MANKATO — Dana P. Annis, age 67 of Mankato, MN and formerly of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 following an extended illness.
Dana Paul, the son of George and Audrey (Olsen) Annis was born on August 16, 1954 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI. He attended Chippewa Falls High School and graduated with the class of 1972. Following high school Dana served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. In 1982 he was united in marriage to Nancy Alley in Eau Claire, WI. They later divorced. Dana worked for many years as a welder for Indianhead Plating in Chippewa Falls. Dana loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and spent as much time as he could riding. He loved all outdoor activities and nature including camping, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with all of his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Annis and Amanda Annis, both of Faribault; by five grandchildren, Cameron Annis, Braylon Malloy, Makayla Annis-Bauer, Vincent Fuller and Layla Wenker; by his siblings, Jayne Roder of Chippewa Falls, WI, Jacqueline Rodriguez of Milwaukee, WI, Jon Annis of Phelps, WI and Gayle (Dan) Krecklow of Eau Claire, WI and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, James Fetter.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault. Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
