Thomas Lee Johnston

FARIBAULT — Thomas L. Johnston, age 78, of Faribault, died Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home, Faribault.
Memorial services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. Interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis at a later date.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Thomas Lee, the son of E. Mervyn and Edna (Van Brunt) Johnston was born on July 3, 1943, in Blue Earth. After graduating from high school, Tom proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Navy. On December 26, 1961, he was united in marriage to Jean Minto in Blue Earth and she preceded him in death on June 19, 2020. Tom was employed by Taystee Bread Company for many years and was known for his love of owning and driving draft horses.
Survivors include his sons, Thomas (and Bobbi Jo) Johnston of Prior Lake, Scott (and Sara David) Johnston of Medford and Mike (and Liz) Johnston of Faribault; grandchildren, Lindsey (and Matt) Pinotti and Hailey Johnston-Waddick, Alea Messmer, Adam (and Lana), Kristen and Madeline Johnston; three great grandchildren, Ella, Eliza and Sophia; and siblings, Marvin (and Marie) Johnston and Robert (and JoAnne) Johnston of Fairmont and Steven (and Susan Carrero) Johnston of Naples, FL.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, E. Mervyn and Edna and his wife, Jean.
