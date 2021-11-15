Eleanor Sirek

ELKO — Eleanor A. "Ellie" Sirek, age 82, of Elko, entered eternal life on Saturday, November 13 as a result of complications from Covid-19 at Northfield Hospital. Ellie was born on February 21, 1939 in Wheatland Township to Emil and Anna Svoboda. She was born prematurely and fondly told the story about her parents putting her in a bread pan on the oven door to keep her warm. As an only child, she grew up on the family farm where she resided for her entire life. She graduated from New Prague High School and loved to tell everyone how she never missed a day of school. On August 5,1958, she married the love of her life, Richard F. Sirek. They went on to have nine children. After his passing in 1986, Ellie began work at ConAgra (formally known as Gristmill) until retirement. A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was everyone's biggest supporter. Ellie's priority in life was her family and friends; never leaving anyone out. She put the needs and happiness of others before herself. She lived for visiting, helping others and serving as a mentor to many. Everyone had a place to go if you knew 'Ma Ellie'.
Ellie spent a lifetime devoted to her faith, family and farming. Her passions ranged from running the family dairy herd to tending to her chickens. Activities on the farm were always considered 'family time'. Ellie enjoyed sharing all things Czech with her family and friends.
Many can say that there is not a single 4-H memory that doesn't include her. As a mentor, Ellie celebrated 49 years as a Minnesota 4-H adult volunteer. She spent countless hours serving as a club leader, judge's clerk, attending 4-H events, or fundraising to send youth to special events and trips. Ellie can be credited to founding, coordinating and successfully chaperoning teenagers across the USA and Canada through the Outstate Exchange Program.
Ellie Sirek is reunited with her husband Richard F. Sirek, daughter Patty Sirek. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Anna Svoboda and granddaughter Dreama Whiting.
Her spirit carries on in her family; children, Bonnie Whiting of Havelock, NC, Sandy Rezac of New Prague (fiancé, Paul Hein), Barb Condrey (Bill Jollymore) of Lewiston, ID, Jake Sirek of Stewart, MN, Tom Sirek of Webster; Emil (Angie) Sirek of Webster, Bill (Amy) Sirek of Elko, Jerry (Lynda) Sirek of Elko.
In lieu of flowers or plants, Ellie requested that In Memory donations can be made for funding a park bench at the Rice County Fair and at the Minnesota State Fair.
Services will be held on Friday, November 19 at 12 Noon at Most Holy Trinity Church in Veseli, with visitation from 8 - 11:30 AM at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague also on Friday.