APPLE VALLEY — Bryan Roell Schroeder of Apple Valley, MN died unexpectedly on July 29 at the age of 54 while in Columbus, Ohio on a work assignment. He was born Oct. 18, 1966, in St.Paul to Roger and Shirley Roell. He grew up in Faribault and ultimately found his professional calling in mechanical engineering and subcontracting for commercial buildings, working for several notable firms in the Upper Midwest. He is preceded in death by his father, Roger Vincent Roell. He is survived by his mother Shirley Schroeder Owens of Monmouth, Oregon, and his stepfather Jerry Schroeder of Faribault, as we as his sister Madeline Jensvold of Lakeville, brother-in-law John Jensvold and nieces Brielle, Mallory, and Eliza, among many other family and friends.
Bryan embodied all that it means to live life to the fullest with a giving heart and fearless spirit. He was incredibly loyal and had an invaluable circle of friends who he considered family, all of whom shared his deep passion for motorcycles, hunting and construction. He was happiest spending time with friends, especially when it involved his dogs, Gus and D.O. His friendships extended to his many valued co-workers at Harris Mechanical of St. Paul where he provided leadership and expertise to iconic construction projects including the recently completed Allegiant Stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders and US Bank Stadium for the Minnesota Vikings. His construction experience took him to multiple states throughout his career, but he always called Minnesota home.
To know Bryan was to love him and he will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
Plans for a memorial and remembrance of Bryan are pending.