FARIBAULT — "THERE ARE NO WORDS - JUST JESUS AND THE HOLY SPIRIT"
Eva Rochelle Gramse, age 72, of Faribault, died on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at her cabin near Tower, Minnesota.
A Memorial Service will be held on January 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Hosanna Church, Lakeville. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault at a later date.
Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at church on January 12th. For the people who have traveled to be here for the service we will have a gathering on Thursday afternoon so we can have an opportunity to visit further if you are able.
Eva Rochelle was born on November 15, 1948, to Carroll and Genevieve (LeMieux) Froman in Faribault. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1966. She met Michael Gramse in high school and they married on July 26, 1969 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Faribault. Mike served in the US Navy and they lived in California and Sasebo, Japan. During the years of service and after, they developed lifelong friendships with several of the Hector Navy families, their children and grandchildren. The group has gathered every three to five years since 1979. Eva was previously employed by Holiday Cafe, Wimpy's Restaurant and Burkhartzmeyer Shoes in Faribault as well as a variety of places while living in California. Eva and Mike started a tool and die business with a partner in July of 1979; the partnership dissolved, and Mike and Eva continued the business as MRG Tool & Die, Faribault.
Eva enjoyed spending her time with Mike, their five children and 17 grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad, downhill skiing and snowmobiling, water skiing and boating, teaching and sharing her gifts of cooking and sewing. She devoted years of service to Peace Lutheran Church and School and Faribault Lutheran School, serving on the Board of Education, leading bible studies and participating in study groups with friends. Eva volunteered with Ruth's House of Hope in Faribault for many years. The last few years she has been attending Hosanna Church, The House Church and a church with her friends in Ely. MN. She was involved in Half-Time Institute for 30 years where she recently completed a fellowship, got involved in Bridges to Rwanda and was currently hosting a student at St. Olaf College.
Eva and Chelle ran a summer day camp, Chelle Bean Camp, for at-risk kids on Shields Lake for a couple of years. Eva's mission was to provide opportunities to kids that they wouldn't otherwise have had being at the lake, cooking over the fire, learning to bake and teaching them how to be kind and accepting of others. Eva hoped to one day be able to bring another group of kids up to Lake Vermilion to experience this same type of learning and wonder.
Eva was purposeful and deliberate in connecting with people, maintaining friendships and those relationships were of utmost importance to her. She had a joyful spirit and personality, a bright familiar smile and a peaceful presence with comforting love that she shared with so many people.
Eva devoted time every single day to growing her faith, sharing it with others, teaching and guiding her children and grandchildren to grow their own personal faith. Strengthening her Christian faith was vital to her life. Her relationship with the Holy Spirit was cultivated through diligent devotion, searching and trust.
Eva had nearly completed writing a devotional book about what she had learned dealing with loss and conflict. Eva wanted to reach out to women who experienced the loss of a child in the womb including women who had abortions or miscarriages. She wanted to provide encouragement and comfort during the grief process and for them to know there was hope in the Lord and to find God's love during the healing process looking to Jesus for strength, understanding and peace.
Before the end of her life, she came to the realization that at times there are just no words, and we can only rely on Jesus.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; children, Rod (and Jen) Gramse, Chelle (and Troy) Marquardt, Ryan (and Jessica Finnegan) Gramse, Russell (and Karmin) Gramse and Rebecca (and Adam) Thomas; grandchildren, Riley, Nathan, Reegan, Aaron, Olivia, Adrianna, Mateo, Jayce, Myris, Raziland, Violet, Eva, London, Dylan, Jade, Myles and Faith; siblings, Margaret (and Dan) Montag, Tricia Burmeister, Caroline (and Jeff) Gelhar, Bernadette (and Dennis) Tatge, Pauline (and Dave) Thielbar, Ben (and Marie) Froman, Paul (and Colleen) Froman; and in-laws, Glenn (and Retta) Gramse, Bernard (and Lois) Gramse, Jim (and Kathy) Gramse and Pam Gramse; Several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Kathleen Hanson and Genevieve Froman; in-laws, Edward and Irene Gramse and son-in-law, Bruce Morelan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. They may be given to Healing Mission in Brazil, Ruth's House of Hope or to the family to be used for Christian children's education and outreach to include bringing kids to camp in Eva's honor.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.