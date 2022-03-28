Inez Malecha

NORTHFIELD — Inez Marie Leahy Malecha was born June 1, 1932, in Webster Township, Rice County, Minnesota, to Joseph F. and Stella (McDonough) Leahy. She was baptized and confirmed at Annunciation Catholic Church in Hazelwood, Minnesota. She attended country school in rural Webster and graduated from Northfield High School in 1950. She worked at the Hazelwood grocery store and after graduation worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.
On September 27, 1955, Inez married Melvin Edward Malecha at Annunciation Catholic Church at Hazelwood, MN. After marriage they made their home in Northfield until they built their "forever home" in Waterford. Inez worked for many years in the Northfield Public Schools food service program. Following retirement, she enjoyed babysitting their grandchildren whenever possible, Polka music, word-finds and gardening. Inez was a longtime member of the Church of St. Dominic and was always prepared to make a salad or dessert for a funeral lunch whenever called upon. She was a longtime election judge and a longtime volunteer for Special Olympics. Inez will be remembered for her love of laughter and her devotion as a wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend.
Surrounded by the love of her family, Inez passed away on Monday morning, March 28, 2022, at the age of 89. Survivors include her daughter, Karen of Oakdale; sons, Loren (Alice), Brian (Connie), Arlen, Galen, all of Northfield; 6 grandchildren, Maggie, Kevin (Phil Babcock), Megan (John Darbo), Jason (Kelanie), Noah, Eli; 2 great-granddaughters, Hannah Darbo and baby to be born; 2 sisters, Eleanore (Leonard) Shambour of New Prague, Molly (Don) Smisek of Lonsdale; her brother, Joe (Julie) Leahy of rural Webster; her sister-in-law, Josephine Malecha of Faribault, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin on May 6, 2015, her son Kevin, her brother James (Delia) Leahy, her brothers-in-law, Raymond (Julia) Malecha and Ellard Malecha, her parents and her in-laws Edward F. and Bessie Malecha .
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10AM, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Northfield. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Visitation will be 3-7PM Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home and will continue at church one hour prior to the service.