FARIBAULT — William J. (Bill) Bultman, age 72, of Faribault, MN, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Mankato Hospital - Mayo Clinic, following a brief illness.
William John was born on July 3, 1949, in Faribault, MN, to Gerald and Wilhelmina (Reuvers) Bultman. He graduated from Faribault High School, then served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After returning home Bill married the love of his life, Vickie and they went on to raise seven children together. Bill worked for McQuay for 40 years before retiring. Farming was one of the things that brought him the greatest joy, first with Blue Jay Farms, and more recently with Tom Sammon. He enjoyed playing cards or bingo with friends. His favorite way to spend his time was at the cabin with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vickie Bultman; children and grandchildren, Bonnie (and Jeff) Schmidtke (Dustin), JoAnn Little, Sheri (and David) Stenbakken (Maddie), William (and Jay) Bultman (William), Samantha (and Max Kline) Bultman (Jonathan, Faith, Nichole), Melissa (and Troy) Greenslade (Xavier, Calliope), and Natasha (and Ryan) Brunner (Kiley, Evelynn, Kinsley); nine siblings; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Wilhelmina; grandson, Alex; four siblings; and many other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, with Bernadette Tatge, pastoral minister of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. For those unable to attend you may watch the livestream of the service through a link on William's obituary page.
For those attending the visitation or funeral the family requests that everyone wear a mask. Thank you for your understanding. Casual attire is also recommended.
For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com