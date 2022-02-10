Patricia Mary Stonehouse

FARIBAULT — Patricia Stonehouse, age 71, of Faribault, died peacefully Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna while surrounded by her family.
Private services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault. The Reverend Paul Rieger will officiate. Interment will be at a later date at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Patricia Mary, the daughter of Francis 'Bud' and Phyllis (Pirkl) Helgeson was born on November 18, 1950, in Faribault and grew up in New Prague. Her father served in Vietnam which had her family relocating often. In 1972, Patricia was united in marriage to Marvin Purfeerst, together they had two children, Paul and Cindy. He preceded her in death in 2005. For many years, Patty was proud to be able to provide foster care to many children and operate an in-home daycare. On June 20, 2009, Patty was united in marriage to Doug Stonehouse at Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crocheting and was a part of Tuesday Night Crocheting. She will be remembered for her desire to have fun and play pranks on her family. Most of all, Patricia loved the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Doug Stonehouse; children, Paul (and Kristi) Purfeerst of Waseca, Cindy (and Nate) Nawrocki of Faribault and Jesse (and Kate) Stonehouse of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Darren Wagner, Zach Demars, Cody Purfeerst, Natalie Purfeerst, Haylie Purfeerst, Sage (and Rhianna) Winter, Chelsie (and Tom) Nawrocki, Josh (and Kia) Nawrocki and Jordan Nawrocki; siblings, Loretta Meinke, Karen (and Paul) Gross and Kim (and Jaime) Helgeson; other relatives and friends.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Phyllis; first husband, Marvin; grandsons, Noah Goodwin and Derek Brandvold; great granddaughter, Mayline Purfeerst; sister, Joan Helgeson Murie; and niece, Nikki Schultz.