CLAREMONT — Elrose M. Milverstedt, 107, of Claremont, died Monday, February 8, 2021, in Owatonna.
She was born May 24, 1913, in Albany, MN the daughter of Fred and Ida (Schnebli) Schutz. Elrose graduated from Kasson High School in 1931. On June, 22,1935, she married Weldon "Bud" Milverstedt in Rochester. They owned Bud's Café in Claremont for 13 years. She then was a homemaker and cared for their three children. Elrose enjoyed sewing, alterations and upholstering. Her favorite piece she made was a flower girl and ringbearer outfit for her children. Elrose was an avid sports fan and cheered on the professional football, basketball and baseball teams. She was an accomplished swimmer and once saved a life of someone who was drowning in the river near Mantorville. Elrose then made sure her children knew the importance of swimming from that moment on. She enjoyed life and adored her family especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Elrose is survived by her children, Leslie (and Vicki) Milverstedt of Hastings, Diane (and Daniel) Mullenmeister of Faribault and David (and Merry) Milverstedt of Rochester; grandchildren, Steven (Stacey) Milverstedt, Kelly (Tom) Stadler, LaKlenza (Fran) Skala, Karl (Beronica) Harfmann, Kent (Reva) Harfmann, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Dickman, and Kristin (Daniel) Patridge; 13 great-grandchidren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Weldon "Bud" Milverstedt; sisters, LaVina Strouckel, Viola Berge and Leona Kilmer.
A private service will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home. The service will be available to view online at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, February 11, 2020, at https://www.wearelivetoday.com/elrose-milverstedt. Interment will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Claremont. Memorials are preferred to Ecumen Hospice. The family would like to share a special thank you to all the staff that cared for Elrose.