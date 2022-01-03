FARIBAULT — Donald "Don" A. Rasmussen, age 77, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully at home. His wife, DeAnn, was by his side as he battled unexpected health conditions.
Don was born March 5th, 1944 in Faribault, MN to Marie (Andres) and Glenn Rasmussen. He was a father to three. He met his wife, DeAnn and her two children in 1994 and they were married in 2002. Don started working at Glenn's Service, for his Father Glenn, at a very young age. He took over the family business in the early 1980's. Don quickly became an iconic man of Faribault. Well known, respected and loved by many and easily recognized in his famous Glenn's uniform and big tow truck.
Don wasn't just a hardworking man. He loved the service station so much because it was his connection to people. He loved people and good conversation. You could always expect words of wisdom when he spoke. He was a great teacher, mentor, listener and friend. You would be reminded by him over and over that "The key is light"! He enjoyed being outside and spent a lot of time biking and fishing in his earlier days. Later, relaxing outside with his beloved cat, Zaber. Camera in hand, he was always ready to take pictures and he loved sharing them with people later. He also loved being unique and showing off his cool new toys.
Don is survived by his wife, DeAnn Rasmussen; his daughters Roni (Ron) Lehmberg, and Angie Gates; his son Daniel (Carol) Rasmussen; step-son Dustin (Samantha) Metcalf; step-daughter Danielle (Kevin) Klein; and his grandchildren Matthew Lehmberg, Ashley Wantoch, Andrew Borst, Bradley Borst, Anna Gates, Matthew Adams, Sara Christianson, Lillian Metcalf and Charli Metcalf; 8 great-grandchildren; his siblings Glenn Richard (Pat) Rasmussen, and Jack Rasmussen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Marie (Andres) and Glenn Rasmussen; his siblings David Rasmussen and Rosemary Cunningham.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday January 7, 2022 at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, Faribault with Reverend James Zotalis, officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Faribault. For those unable to attend, the funeral will be livestreamed through a link found on Don's obituary page.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at church.
Memorials are preferred to the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour in memory of Don.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory.
For online tributes and further information, please visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com