FARIBAULT — Mary Jean Cole, age 87, of Faribault, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Pleasant View Estates, Faribault.
Private graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Mankato.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Mary Jean Cole was born on October 27, 1933, to Raymond and Jeanette (Bender) Busch in Mankato. She was a registered nurse and was formerly employed at Immanuel St. Joseph Hospital, Mankato.
She is survived by her daughter, LoryJean Helmick of El Paso TX, three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, John (and Lorraine) Busch; sister-in-law, Joan Busch-Brunner; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Mike Cole, sister, Barb Moses, and brother, Fred Busch.