Warren David Ross

FARIBAULT — Warren D. Ross, age 71, of Middleburg, Florida (formerly of Faribault), died on May 5, 2021 at Haven Hospice Orange Park, Florida surrounded by family.
Warren D., the son of Max E. and Phoebe (LeBlanc) Ross, was born on Oct. 19, 1949 in Faribault. He graduated from Bethlehem Academy with the class of 1968. Warren married the love of his life, Cheryl A. Harger on Dec. 28, 1974. Warren worked for Dataserv, American Security, and Garda Armored Truck. He enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, basketball, fishing, hunting and spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl of 46 years, daughter Michele (and Corey) Chevalier of Orange Park; son, Nathan (and Stephanie) Ross of Burnsville, MN; granddaughter Ashlynn; two brothers Max J. Ross of Orange Park, Gil (and Joyce) Ross of Faribault, MN; four sisters, Joyce (and Larry) Sunde of Faribault, MN, Jarlath (and John) Mortenson of Pinedale, WY, Mary (and Steve) Caron of Mankato, MN, Jean (and Walley) Elzen of Faribault, MN; mother-in-law, Donna M. Harger and nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, Harvey J. Harger and sister-in-law, Mary (Sissy) Ross.