FARIBAULT — Seabron Burson Johnson Jr., born July 2, 1928, in Puerto Cabezas Nicaragua. Marine Corps Captain who served in the Korean war. Retired ranch and grove appraiser in St Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Carol and his two sons, James and Paul. He is survived by his two daughters, Terry Johnson and Theodocia Hooey. This proud marine cowboy died peacefully with his love, Evelyn Kay Meyer at his side May 30, 2021. He was the most gracious man we ever met.
