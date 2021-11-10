FARIBAULT — Timothy H. Whitney, age 70, of Faribault, died Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Services will be held at First English Lutheran Church on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. The Reverend Mark Johnson will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the Rice County Central Veterans.
Memorial visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Timothy Howard Whitney was born July 15, 1951, with the name, Timothy Edward Mahoney in St. Cloud, the son of Harriet (Roehl) Whitney. At the age of 6, Tim was adopted by his stepfather, Howard D. Whitney. His parents then gave him the name, Timothy Howard Whitney. Tim grew up in Elk River where he graduated from high school. In 1970, he was united in marriage to Linda Schuette in Elk River. Tim then served his country by enlisting in the US Navy where he was stationed at the Great Lakes. Tim truly was a Jack of All Trades. He worked at various jobs that moved him and his family many times. He worked for many years as a self-employed over the road truck driver and later he continued his education in law enforcement and worked with the Rice County Sheriff's Department. Working as a diesel mechanic brought his family to Faribault in 1984. He enjoyed fishing, shooting and being there for his friends. Most of all, Tim enjoyed being with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; daughters, Jennifer (and Craig) Olson of Mayer; Charlotte (and Dave Roush) Whitney of Faribault, Jaclyn (and Richard) Hill of Owatonna, and Mindy (and Jeff Jandro) Halvorson, of Faribault; grandchildren, Ethan, John, Aidan, Kyla and Genevieve; other relatives and friends.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Harriet and Howard Whitney; and brother, Raymond Kuss.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.