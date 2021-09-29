FARIBAULT — Please revisit Donna's obituary page at boldtfuneralhome.com Memories continue to be updated.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Lefteau as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Faribault Daily News E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime