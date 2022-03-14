Richard Edward Rick Nielsen

KENYON, MN — Richard (Rick) Edward Nielsen, 71, of Kenyon Minnesota passed away in MN on February 17, 2022.
Rick was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on February 24, 1950, to Beverly and Richard (Dick) Nielsen. He was an active member in the Boy Scouts while living in Minnesota and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
Rick attended Harding High School in St. Paul until his senior year. The family then moved to Oakton, Virginia and he graduated from Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia.
Following high School, Rick took some time off and traveled for a couple of years working various jobs ranging from being a cook to working on a fishing boat in Alaska. Returning home to Virginia, he initially pursued a career in the newly developing computer programing industry but soon turned his efforts to starting his own roofing business. The business continued to grow and was very successful; he had a reputation for doing excellent work and worked on many elite homes in Virginia.
Rick moved back to Minnesota in 1991 to be closer to family due to health concerns and has resided in Kenyon since. Rick had a son in 1996, Samuel (Sam). Sam was a bright spot in his life; he spent as much time as he could with him and they lived together for several years, until his death.
Rick served on the Kenyon City Council for approximately 15 years and really enjoyed his time spent contributing to the community.
He was known for moving at his own pace and was never in a hurry- and therefore never on time! We can laugh about it now but boy it drove his mother nuts! Rick very much enjoyed leisurely conversation and leisurely dinners with friends and family.
Rick is survived by his son Sam and his brothers Tom (Linda) Nielsen, Robin (Renee) Nielsen; nieces and nephews Ben (Annie) Panzer, Nick (Melinda) Nielsen, Kaitlin (Mike) Roglieri, Kristina Nielsen, Alec Nielsen, Rachel (Paul) Kirihara, Abby (Bryce) Tuma and was preceded in death by his mother and father, Beverly and Richard Nielsen.
A Memorial service will be held at United Redeemer Church in Zumbrota, MN on Saturday, April 2nd at 11:00am. There will be a visitation prior from 10:00-11:00am.
