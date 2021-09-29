FARIBAULT — Michael J. Barry, age 79, lost his battle with Alzheimer's disease surrounded by his beloved family, wife Carol Barry (Kasparek), daughter Lisa Diffine' and his son Steve Barry on Sept. 13, 2021.
Mike was born in Faribault, MN on Jan. 10, 1942 to Lawrence and Isabel (Wagner) Barry. He was the youngest of nine children.
Mike married his beautiful wife Carol on Jan. 11, 1964 and soon moved to Buena Park, CA where they resided until 1983.
Mike was a dedicated employee working many years for General Motors. He transferred from California to Oklahoma where he continued as a GM employee until retirement.
Mike and Carol relocated back to Faribault to be with family and Carol's parents, and then made their final relocation back to Oklahoma where they lived on a hobby farm.
In younger days nothing filled the joy in Mike's heart more than hosting, alongside his wife Carol, a memorable holiday party. Years of unforgettable get-togethers were spent hosting events with family and friends in his and Carol's Buena Park home. Once retired, Mike enjoyed playing cards, golfing, fishing, working in his yard, hanging out with his buddies on their farms or having coffee with laughter and good conversations.
Mike will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Both Mike and Carol have vowed to wait for the other to have any services and burials.