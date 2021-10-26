WATERVILLE — BRUCE LOREN SMITH, age 66 of Waterville went to his heavenly home on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Born on April 3, 1955 in Mankato, Minnesota, he was the son of Loren and Pearl (Zimmerman) Smith. He graduated from Waterville-Elysian High School in 1973. Bruce married Lori Taylor on January 14, 1978 in Waterville. Together they made their home in rural Waterville where Bruce drove truck and farmed. He enjoyed watching Hallmark movies, spending time with his grandkids and kids, Disney, Andy Griffith, coaching, Disney, and did we say Disney? Bruce enjoyed being everybody's unofficial "Dad".
He is survived by his wife, Lori of Waterville, four sons, Jonathan (Beth) Smith of Waterville, Joshua (Emily) Smith of Medford and their children Logan (13), Brayton (12), Caylee (9), and Judson (5), Michael (Lauren) Smith of Pickerington, OH and their children, Ashlynn (12), Mason (12), Charlotte (2), and Ethan (Amy) Smith of Northfield and their daughter, Skylar (3). He is also survived by his mother, Pearl Smith of Richfield; two sisters, Becky (George) Gilmour and Janiel Preuss all of Burnsville; brothers-in-law, Jim (Becky) Taylor of Waterville, Chuck (Lisa) Taylor of Elysian, Rich (Jeanette) Taylor of Elysian; and Bob (Marsha) Taylor of Medford; sister-in-law, Lynette Spurgin of Rosemount; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Loren; father and mother-in-law, Earle and Betty Jane Taylor; brothers-in-law, Phil Spurgin and Dave Eggestein.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Grace Baptist Church (265 26th St NE) in Owatonna. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Elysian. dennisfuneralhomes.com