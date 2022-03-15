HAMPTON, MINNESOTA — Father Marvin J. Klaers, age 96 of Hampton, died peacefully at home on Saturday evening, March 12, 2022.
Marvin Jerome, the son of Bernard and Regina (Otto) Klaers, was born on the family farm in Loretto at 7:15 a.m. on September 5, 1925. From a young age, Marvin knew he always wanted to be a priest. Through many difficult times of growing up during the depression, Marvin graduated from Nazareth Hall and then enrolled in seminary school to live out his vocation.
Following his Ordination in 1950, Father Klaers was first assigned as Assistant Priest at St. Mark in Shakopee. In the following years he served as Pastor at St. Mathias in Hampton, St. Thomas the Apostle in St. Paul, and St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Paul. In 1976, Father Klaers was assigned as Pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Trier as well as Church of St. Joseph in Miesville prior to retiring in 2002. Even in retirement, Father Klaers continued to serve many communities in the southern part of the Archdiocese.
Father Klaers enjoyed being outdoors and especially going for many walks. He loved his hometown of Loretto and was very proud of his heritage, especially the cemetery that he will be laid to rest at as it was initially part of the family farm. Father Klaers was dedicated to the historic genealogy information of his family and enjoyed writing about the details he discovered.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers, Clarence, LeRoy, and Theodore.
Father Klaers is survived by his sister, Annella Ahles; nieces and nephews, Peggy, Andy, Timothy, Joel, Howard, Patty, and Michael; longtime caretaker and friend, Patti (John) Kocur; and by many friends from the parishes he served over the years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Church of St. Joseph in Miesville, with Archbishop Bernard Hebda and Bishop Joseph Williams officiating. Interment will be held at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Loretto, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening, March 21, 2022, at Church of St. Joseph in Miesville, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. There will not be a public reviewal at church on Tuesday, but a rosary will be led by the St. Mary's CCW starting at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Church of St. Joseph in Miesville, St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Trier, or to the donor's choice in memory of Father Klaers.
A special thank you to Joe, Joan, and Kim for their loving care they provided Father Klaers, and to Kat Reuter for your continuous care over the years.
For guestbook and further information, please visit www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Arrangements are being completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings.