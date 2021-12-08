FARIBAULT — Douglas B. "Doug" Frydenlund, age 82 of Faribault, MN passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the District One Hospital in Faribault from complications due to COVID 19, with his best friend, constant travel partner and wife of 32 years, Karen by his side.
Douglas Benjamin was born and raised in Faribault, MN by his parents, Benjamin and Sadie (Brown) Frydenlund. He attended Faribault High School and graduated with the class of 1957, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving four years on the USS Norton Sound as a Weather Charter, stationed in the Allusion Islands, Alaska. He was Honorably Discharged on July 7, 1961. In 1962 he was united in marriage to Kathryn "Anna" Hall, and they later divorced. On May 7, 1989 he was united in marriage to Karen Thomas.
Doug's sales career started out modestly with Buster Brown Children's clothing in the mid 60's, then quickly transitioned to a long and successful career in the luggage business being promoted and transferred around the country ending as Director of North American Sales with Samsonite Luggage in Denver, Colorado. He then moved to American Tourister Luggage in Bristol, Rhode Island. He retired from his sales career and moved back to Faribault in 1985 becoming the proprietor of Prairie Liquor until retirement in 2003.
Moving back home to Faribault allowed Doug and Karen to settle into a comfortable home life with many friends. Most importantly allowing Doug to pursue his passion of gardening. Doug was a foster parent and constant companion to Maynard Abraham Jr. for 36 years. Together they groomed an emerald green yard, bountiful vegetable garden, and many flower beds. Doug and Maynard's crowning achievement was his prized rose garden consisting of some 60+ bushes. While keeping busy in the yard over the summer, most Minnesota winters Doug and Karen enjoyed traveling to destinations around the globe and frequent cruises to the warm waters of the Caribbean.
Those who knew Doug best will miss his deep belly laughs, warm generous nature, and dedication to his family and friends. Always keeping time to play a few hands of gin at the club, trying to master the links and wetting a line for Walleyes up in Canada or at Mille Lacs Lake. Doug also enjoyed watching sports on TV, reading several newspapers a day, cooking, and baking.
Starting with very little and ending up with bountiful friendships, achievements, and family connections, Doug will be missed by all those who met him and most of all his boys and the rest of his extended family. Rest in peace Doug. You will be missed.
He is survived by his wife Karen Thomas of Faribault, son Douglas Jr. (Eileen) Frydenlund of Littleton, CO and Daniel J. Frydenlund of Denver, CO; He was father to his closely knit second family of Karen's four children, Scott Thomas, Stacy (Matt) Knutson, of Faribault, MN, Kris Dublin (Bill) of Owatonna, MN and Anne Thomas of Cave Springs, AR and foster son Maynard Abraham of Faribault. He was "Papa" to 9 grandchildren, Shae Frydenlund, Tyler, Brett and Victoria Thomas, Meghan, Ellie and Jack Knutson, Liam Dublin and Ava Thomas.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Barbara Hamilton, Carol Kisor and Thomas "Tinker" Frydenlund.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault with the Rev. Mark Johnson, officiating. All are invited to join the family for a reception following the service. Interment will be held at a later date at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.