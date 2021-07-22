Marjean Bottke

FARIBAULT — Marjean (Jean) Bottke, age 87, passed away at her home on July 19.
If you are remembering me in this notice I must have died. I've had a wonderful life, family and friends. I was born into a caring family. I attended Faribault schools and graduated from Faribault High School. I married Kermit Bottke in 1950 and together we raised 8 children, 3 of whom were adopted from Korea. We also were foster parents for many children throughout the years including 2 young men from Vietnam that became family. I did all of the fun things that mothers do while working and raising kids. I worked on the farm for 25 years with Kermit before his death in 1976. Then I continued my career at the MN School for the Blind as a dorm leader until my retirement.
I will miss all of my loved ones. Hugs and kisses to each of you. I know you will all live the rest of your lives with kindness and goodwill. Be kind to one another.
I am survived by my children; Kathi Willems (JJ), Amy Storch (Tom), Alan Bottke (Debbi), Kelly Samuels (Chuck), Susanne Bottke, Jason Bottke (Michelle), Jena Debrosse (Jeff), 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Louise Kruse and Shirley Eastman, and 1 brother Dennis Gustafson. Those who passed ahead of me are my wonderful husband Kermit Bottke, my son Kevin Bottke, my parents Muriel and Herbert Gustafson, and my siblings David Gustafson, Dorothy Theilbar, Betty Venaro, and Donna Wolesky, and a special friend Chuck Dunford.
He saw the roads were getting rough, and the hills were hard to climb. So he closed your weary eyelids, and whispered, "Peace be thine."
The family will be having a private celebration of Jean's life.