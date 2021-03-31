FARIBAULT — Donna M. Schultz, age 93 of Faribault, MN passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 following an extended illness surrounded by her family.
Donna Mae, the daughter of Frank Sr. and Eliza (Paquin) Zabel, was born on January 16, 1928 at their family home in Walcott Township, Rice County, MN. She attended Walcott Country School. On December 15, 1962 she was united in marriage to Arthur W. "Bill" Schultz Sr. in Northwood, IA. Donna began working at the Faribault State Schools as a custodian and then began a career in food service cooking at different places. She also worked as dispatcher for a local cab company for over 10 years. Donna enjoyed reading, putting together jigsaw puzzles, doing crossword puzzles and especially enjoyed watching wrestling on tv. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault.
She is survived by her children, Arthur W. "Bill" (Sharon) Schultz Jr. of Dent, MN and Deb (Owen) Jeno of Faribault; by five grandchildren, Susan (Chris) Watercott, Bradley (Amy) Schultz, Joshua (Kandi) Jeno, Cory (Jennifer) Jeno and Chantel Jeno; by nine great grandchildren and many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; by her siblings, Ron (Judy) Zabel and Kathleen (Larry) Bryan, both of Faribault in laws Jack (Virginia) Schultz, Diane Schultz, Lyla Cole, Larry Schultz and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Frank "Sonny" Zabel Jr., three sisters, Delores Fuller, Charleen Penman and Opal Lucinda in infancy, by other loved ones.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home with the Rev. Paul Rieger, Pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. For those unable to attend, Donna's service will be livestreamed through a link found on her obituary page. Interment will be held at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
