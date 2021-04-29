FARIBAULT — Patrick F. "Sammy" Sammon, age 74 of Faribault, died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis following a short illness.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault with the Rev. Henry Doyle, officiating. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Pat's obituary page.
Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
For online tributes and complete obituary please visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.
